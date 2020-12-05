Menu
Sandra Calahan
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1954
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
First United Methodist Church
Sandra Calahan's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harkey Funeral Home website.

Published by Harkey Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Southside Baptist Church
1402 S. Main Ave, Monahans, Texas 79756
Funeral services provided by:
Harkey Funeral Home
