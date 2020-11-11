Menu
Sandra Coey
1941 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1941
DIED
November 8, 2020
Sandra Coey's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cotner Funeral Home in Reynoldsburg, OH .

Published by Cotner Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
her daughter Cathy's house
She was a beautiful woman. Sorry for the families great loss.
Love, Jill
Jill
Friend
November 10, 2020