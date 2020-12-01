Sandra Cook's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home in Greensburg, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sandra in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home website.
Published by Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
