Sandra Cryder's passing at the age of 54 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in Sylvania, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sandra in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home website.
Published by Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
