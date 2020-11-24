Menu
Sandra Doppelhauer
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1940
DIED
November 19, 2020
Sandra Doppelhauer's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. in Greensburg, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Nov
23
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601
