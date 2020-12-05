Menu
Sandra Fair
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1945
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Air Force
Sandra Fair's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY in Troy, OH .

Published by FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home
1124 West Main St, Troy, Ohio 45373
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home
1124 West Main St, Troy, Ohio 45373
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Maple Hill Cemetery
Tipp City, Tipp City, Ohio 45371
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
