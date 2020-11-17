Menu
Sandra Freeman
1951 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1951
DIED
November 9, 2020
Sandra Freeman's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farmington Funeral Home in Farmington, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sandra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Farmington Funeral Home website.

Published by Farmington Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Rosary
9:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
414 N. Allen Ave, Farmington, New Mexico 87401
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
414 N. Allen Ave, Farmington, New Mexico 87401
Funeral services provided by:
Farmington Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.