Sandra Gallen
1948 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1948
DIED
November 11, 2020
Sandra Gallen's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home in Westborough, MA .

Published by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street, Westborough, MA 01581
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
70 West Main St., Westborough, Massachusetts
