Sandra Galloway
1955 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1955
DIED
November 25, 2020
Sandra Galloway's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette in Bay Minette, AL .

Published by Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
1201 Hand Avenue, Bay Minette, Alabama 36507
Nov
29
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
1201 Hand Avenue, Bay Minette, Alabama 36507
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette
GUEST BOOK
