Sandra Garcia
1963 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1963
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Sandra Garcia's passing at the age of 57 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sandra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary website.

Published by Turcotte-Piper Mortuary on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 9:00a.m.
Turcotte - Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville, Texas 78363
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1430 Brookshire St, Kingsville, Texas 78363
Nov
20
Interment
12:00p.m.
Resthaven Cemetery
1114 West Trant Road, Kingsville, Texas 78363
Funeral services provided by:
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
