Sandra Lou Judkins, 77, reunited with her husband on October 29, 2020



Sandy was born August 4, 1943 in Ogden, Utah to George Edwin (Ted) and H. Virginia Taylor Anderson. She was the second of four children. When she was six years old the family moved to Riverdale and built a home on her Grandpa Taylor's farm. She attended Riverdale elementary school where she met and became friends with Alan C. Judkins. The two would remain friends throughout high school. After graduating from Weber High School in 1961 she attended Utah State University where she earned her bachelor's in education. She enjoyed her time in Logan and loved that she was there at the same time as her brother and sister. Sandy accepted a job teaching at Sunset Elementary in Davis County about the same time she got engaged to her best friend Alan who had returned from a church mission in Florida four months earlier. They were sealed in the Logan, Utah Temple on November 25, 1964.



Sandy and Alan were blessed with four sons: Jeffrey Alan of Gilbert AZ, Scott Aaron (Shauna), Eric Todd (Heather) both of Riverdale, and Michael Shane (Lisa) of West Point. They eventually built a home in Riverdale where Sandy lived the rest of her life.



After the birth of their third son in 1975, Sandy and Alan opened Wonderland Preschool where they worked side by side until Alan's death In July of 1996. Sandy loved working with her husband. She loved "her kids" at the preschool and they loved her. After retiring from teaching, Sandy continued to influence young minds. Her grandkids loved going to Grandma Camp making craft projects with her.



She was soft hearted, kind, and generous, and she loved to serve others however she could. She was the kind of person who would go without if it meant making someone else's life a little easier. She served in the Relief Society and Primary presidencies. She also enjoyed serving a stake mission with her husband.



Sandy loved to travel and spend time with her family. She was up for any adventure with her children and grandchildren whether it was camping with Scott's family, cruising with Jeff's, road tripping with Todd's, condo hopping with Shane's or taking the whole family to Disneyland.



She is survived by her four sons, three daughters-in-law (Shauna, Lisa, and Heather), seven grandsons (Aaron, Thomas, Brandon, Charles, Matthew, Jack, Jordan), five granddaughters, (Madi, Alli, Tabitha, Haley, Ruby) and two grandsons-in-law (Ben, Jakob).



She is also survived by a sister Sharon (Joe) Trease of Sunset; and two brothers Edwin (Judy) Anderson of Roy, and Kent (Wendy) Anderson of Riverdale.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



Funeral services will be held Friday November 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary of Roy, 5865 South 1900 West. Friends may call at Myers Mortuary Thursday November 12, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and prior to services on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.



Live-stream services may be seen at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Sandra's obituary page, starting at 11:00 a.m.



Interment in Washington Heights Memorial Park.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.