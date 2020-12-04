Menu
Sandra Kocis
1947 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1947
DIED
October 26, 2020
Sandra Kocis's passing at the age of 73 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home, Inc.
3552 California Ave., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
