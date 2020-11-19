Sandra Krause's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven in Grand Haven, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sandra in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven website.
Published by Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven on Nov. 19, 2020.
