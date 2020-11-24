Menu
Sandra Landis
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1936
DIED
November 20, 2020
Sandra Landis's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, TX .

Published by Grace Gardens Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Sandra was friendly and gracious and so easy to talk to. She was an important member of the Waco YMCA family and she will be greatly missed.
Susan Krause
November 24, 2020
I will miss Sandra. She was enthusiastic and joyous. Always full of ideas and looking to be involved. She was a great lunch date and we had fun.
Carol Melis
November 24, 2020