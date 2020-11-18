Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sandra Leftwhich
1956 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1956
DIED
October 28, 2020
Sandra Leftwhich's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hedgman Funeral Service in Clinton, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sandra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hedgman Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hedgman Funeral Service on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hedgman Funeral Service/Wiseman Chapel
7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., CLINTON, Maryland 20735
Funeral services provided by:
Hedgman Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.