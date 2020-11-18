Sandra Leftwhich's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hedgman Funeral Service in Clinton, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sandra in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hedgman Funeral Service website.
Published by Hedgman Funeral Service on Nov. 18, 2020.
