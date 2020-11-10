Sandra Meldrum McKay passed away quietly in her home on November 7th. Sandy will be remembered as the most loving wife of 48 years to her husband Ken and was a caretaker of all. Sandy is survived by her husband Ken, three sisters; Toby, Heather, and Lynne, her brother Duncan, her mother Babs ("GiGi"), and her three children Heather, Donny, and Tanya who were blessed to have such a loving and dedicated mom. Her most prized of titles was "Gramma", as she was always the heroic cheerleader of her grandchildren; Ty, Kylee, Beck, D.J., and Reid who will miss her immensely. Even the grand-dogs preferred Gramma over their owners. She loved her hand-written calendar and was always available as a mom, wife, and gramma while also running the family's law firm of 24 years. In her later life she loved Golf, always the sun, and cooking way too much food in her two homes where the best of memories were made. May her family and Navy family Love on in honor of "Saint Sandy". Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday 6-8PM. A Celebration of Life Service and inurnment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to your local humane society.



Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.