Of Forest Hills, age 74, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Kowaleski.
She was the beloved wife of Gilbert "Gibby" Mehalik for 54 loving years.
Loving mother of Matthew (Deborah) Mehalik and Craig (Lori) Mehalik.
Treasured grandmother of Blake, Owen and Julia Mehalik.
Sister of Dorothy (Bob) Radzevich and Janice (Tom) Trempus.
Upon high school graduation, Sandy became employed as a secretary at Point Park University. When becoming a mother, she stayed at home to raise her two boys. When Matt and Craig grew older, Sandy reentered the work force and became a Resident Advisor for the Turtle Creek Valley MH/MR for 27 years until retirement. Sandy worked for many years at Brinton Manor in Braddock Hills, the TAC Program in Braddock, and other sites throughout the TCV MH/MR network. Sandy was especially skilled in the kitchen as she loved to cook and bake. Her only passion greater, however, was her family, especially her 3 grandchildren.
Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 10-12 noon at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a private Blessing Service will be held following the visitation.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Plaza, Pgh. 15219 or www.diabetes.org
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.