Sandra Morgan's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, April 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zahoran Funeral Home in South Bend, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sandra in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zahoran Funeral Home website.
Published by Zahoran Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.