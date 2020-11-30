Menu
Sandra Nebel
1945 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1945
DIED
November 29, 2020
Sandra Nebel's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home in Turtle Creek, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania 15145
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania 15145
Funeral services provided by:
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
