Sandra Noe
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 9, 1934
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
American Diabetes Association
Sandra Noe's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby, OH .

Published by Barkdull Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N. Gamble St., Shelby, New York
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N. Gamble Street, Shelby, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Barkdull Funeral Home
