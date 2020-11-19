Menu
Sandra Stiles
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1947
DIED
November 17, 2020
Sandra Stiles's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker Funeral Home in Baker, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baker Funeral Home website.

Published by Baker Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana 70714
Nov
20
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana 70714
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home
