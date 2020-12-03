Menu
Sandra Taylor
1955 - 2020
BORN
February 24, 1955
DIED
November 28, 2020
Sandra Taylor's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" in Richmond, VA .

Published by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Virginia 23223
Funeral services provided by:
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
