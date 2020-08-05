Menu
Sandra F. Vesely
1946 - 2020
October 6, 1946
July 18, 2020
Sandra F. Vesely, 73 of Delmont passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 with her husband by her side. She was born October 6, 1946 in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Mary Esposito. In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her two sons, Nathan G. and Nicholas J. Vesely. Prior to retirement, Sandra was a math teacher for the Gateway School District, Monroeville. She was also a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. She is survived by her beloved husband Garin F. Vesely; her granddaughter, Madison Vesely; her sister, Rose Marie Wachter of Indiana, Pa; and her brother, Joseph Esposito and his wife, Barbara of Pittsburgh. Sandra is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice 3520 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642-1438 or [email protected] for their compassionate care for Sandy.
