Sandra Wilhelm
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 9, 1943
DIED
November 27, 2020
Sandra Wilhelm's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by C R Strunk Funeral Home in Quakertown, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the C R Strunk Funeral Home website.

Published by C R Strunk Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Sellersville Fire Department
2 N. Main St., Sellersville, Pennsylvania 18960
Dec
6
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Sellersville Fire Department
2 N. Main St., Sellersville, Pennsylvania 18960
Funeral services provided by:
C R Strunk Funeral Home
