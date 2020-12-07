Menu
Sandra Winburn
1971 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1971
DIED
December 6, 2020
Sandra Winburn's passing at the age of 49 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norton Funeral Home in Hartsville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Norton Funeral Home website.

Published by Norton Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Dovesville Church of God Cemetery
3717 North Governor Williams Highway, Darlington, South Carolina 29540
Dec
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Dovesville Church of God Cemetery
3717 North Governor Williams Highway, Darlington, South Carolina 29540
Funeral services provided by:
Norton Funeral Home
