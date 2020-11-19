Menu
Sandra Wright
1951 - 2020
BORN
May 30, 1951
DIED
November 15, 2020
Sandra Wright's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Taylor Funeral and Cremation Service in Euclid, OH .

Published by Taylor Funeral and Cremation Service on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Taylor Funeral and Cremation Service
