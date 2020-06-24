Our beloved mother Sandy Pridemore, 72, has joined her husband Myke Pridemore in heaven. She lost her battle with lung cancer. After enjoying years of truck driving with Myke, they settled down in Utah and enjoyed life.



She loved her rose garden and her Chihuahua's. Sandy loved her daily devotional bible studies and was always willing to help others.



Sandy was a loving mother and is survived by her three beautiful girls and their families, Dorothy (Jim) Atwood, Jojo (Cory) Boothe, Amber (Jim) Norton, grandchildren, James Atwood II, Kristen Bates, Jessica and David (Millie) Ries, George, Bobby and Heaven Rigdon, and Shawn and Wendy Martin and 14 great-grandchildren who reside in Washington and Arkansas.



She spent weekends with her great-granddaughter Jazmyn Ries.



Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Utah Veteran's Memorial Park, Bluffdale, Utah.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.