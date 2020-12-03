Menu
Sandy Tannahill
1950 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1950
DIED
November 29, 2020
Sandy Tannahill's passing at the age of 70 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home in Springfield, IL .

Published by Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
