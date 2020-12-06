Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sandy Utpadel
1942 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1942
DIED
November 12, 2020
Sandy Utpadel's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory in Faribault, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sandy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, Minnesota 55021
Funeral services provided by:
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.