Sanford Alan Gardner, 51, passed away November 29, 2020 at his home in Clearfield, Utah. He was born July 14, 1969 the son of Miller R. and Elvie Joan Marsh Gardner in Dallas, Texas.



Sanford married Alecia Schilling on September 8, 2000 in Layton, Utah. Together they had three beautiful children: Davis, Stockton and Geddy. He was extremely proud of each of his sons and loved them very much.



Sanford was a natural athlete. He enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, water-skiing and especially loved golf. He also enjoyed attending his sons sporting events and was very proud of their athletic and artistic talents.



Sanford worked in the tires and automotive industry for most of his adult life. He excelled in this career and was recognized by Discount Tire and Les Schwab Tires for his sales skills and product knowledge. Many customers in the Layton area came to trust, request and enjoy him as a courteous and helpful tire and wheel professional. He was loved and will be missed by many.



He is survived by his father, Alecia and their three sons. Also surviving are two brothers: Sherman and Marshall (Deanna) Gardner, and three sisters: Janet (Craig) Miller, Emily (Chris) Williams and Paula (Mark) Lewis and many nephews and nieces.



Preceded in death by his mother and oldest sister Lorri.



Graveside services will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Alpine City Cemetery, 400 Grove Dr, Alpine, Utah.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.