Santiaga Subia's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alpine Memorial - Alpine in Alpine, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Santiaga in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alpine Memorial - Alpine website.
Published by Alpine Memorial - Alpine on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.