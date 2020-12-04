Menu
Santiago Contreras
1951 - 2020
BORN
December 1, 1951
DIED
December 1, 2020
Santiago Contreras's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home in Azle, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home Chapel
850 N. Cardinal Road, Azle, Texas 76020
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home Chapel
850 N. Cardinal Road, Azle, Texas 76020
Funeral services provided by:
Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home
