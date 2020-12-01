Menu
Santiago Gonzalez
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1925
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
Santiago Gonzalez's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens in Apopka, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens website.

Published by Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Home
3329 East Semoran Blvd., Apopka, Florida 32703
Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
