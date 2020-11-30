Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sara Black
1938 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1938
DIED
November 23, 2020
Sara Black's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Mobile, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
6040 Three Notch Road, Mobile, Alabama 36619
Funeral services provided by:
Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.