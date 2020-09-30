A resident of Cranberry Place, age 97, on Sunday, September 27, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late John P. Luffe for 43 years.



Loving mother of Diane Straley of Cranberry Twp. and the late John (surviving spouse, Karen) Luffe.



Dear grandmother of Mary Beth Anderson, David (Lisa) Luffe, Adam (Ashley) Straley and the late Sarah Straley.



Great-grandmother of Alexis Anderson, Victoria Anderson, Noah Luffe, Christian Luffe, Jonah Luffe, Kayla Straley, Angelina Martin, Brooke Martin



Sister of Ocie Ann Hileman.







Sara was a career seamstress. She worked primarily for retail clothiers such as hatter Harry in East Pittsburgh, Standard Sportswear at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville and J. C. Penney at Monroeville.



Sara and John had the first television set on Garden Drive in Turtle Creek. Sara would open the drapes and make pies and serve them to all the neighbors. She was an excellent cook and made her own pasta, with noodles hanging all over the kitchen



Sara was very involved with Electric Heights Methodist Church. She was known for the containers of haluski (cabbage and noodles) for their luncheons. In her spare time, she loved to golf, bowl and spend time with her family.



There will not be a visitation or service.



Sarah will be buried privately in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.



Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.

