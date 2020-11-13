Menu
Sara Mutch
1952 - 2020
BORN
July 17, 1952
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Sara Mutch's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
Nov
15
Graveside service
Village Cemetery
, South Hadley Falls, Massachusetts
Nov
16
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
Dear Becky and family,
I am so saddened to hear of your mom’s passing. She was such a lovely lady; I’ll always remember her beautiful smile. I know the wonderful memories you shared together will help to ease your sorrow.She was always so proud of you! Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.
Love, Betsy Levreault
Betsy Levreault
Friend
November 13, 2020
My sympathy and love to you Becky and your family. Your Mom was a wonderful lady and a wonderful Mom! She is at peace now from this terrible disease.
Bonnie Black
Friend
November 13, 2020
