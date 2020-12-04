Menu
Sara Shaeffer
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1944
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Sara Shaeffer's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baird Funeral Home in Troy, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Baird Funeral Home
555 North Market Street, Troy, Ohio 45373
Nov
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St., Troy, OH 45373
Dec
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
, Troy, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Baird Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
She was a joy to care for. And I am so honored that I was able to meet her.
Wanda
Friend
November 29, 2020