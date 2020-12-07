Menu
Sara Whatley
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1927
DIED
December 6, 2020
Sara Whatley's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lunsford Funeral Home in Cuthbert, GA .

Published by Lunsford Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Lunsford Funeral Home
54 Court St., Cuthbert, Georgia 39840
Dec
7
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Cuthbert Eastview Cemetery
Webster St., Cuthbert, Georgia 39840
Funeral services provided by:
Lunsford Funeral Home
