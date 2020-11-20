Menu
Sarah Cundiff
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1940
DIED
November 18, 2020
Sarah Cundiff's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Highland, IN .

Published by Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road , Highland, IN 46322
Funeral services provided by:
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
