Sarah Logan
1924 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1924
DIED
November 26, 2020
Sarah Logan's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg, NC .

Published by Richard Boles Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hillside Memorial Park
Hwy. 15 -401, Laurinburg, North Carolina 28352
Funeral services provided by:
Richard Boles Funeral Service
