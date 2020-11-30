Sarah Mattson's passing at the age of 103 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago in Chicago, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sarah in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago website.
Published by Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.