Sarah Moberg's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Asheville Area Alternative in Asheville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sarah in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Asheville Area Alternative website.
Published by Asheville Area Alternative on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.