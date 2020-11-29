Sarah Paulson's passing at the age of 37 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal's Funeral Home - Osgood in Osgood, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sarah in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal's Funeral Home - Osgood website.
Published by Neal's Funeral Home - Osgood on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.