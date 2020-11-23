Menu
Sarah Pelletier
1965 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1965
DIED
September 23, 2020
Sarah Pelletier's passing at the age of 55 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home website.

Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Oconee Hill Cemetery
297 Cemetery Street, Athens, Georgia 30605
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 23, 2020