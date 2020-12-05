Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sarah Sillyman
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1932
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity United Methodist Church
Sarah Sillyman's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg in Emmitsburg, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sarah in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.