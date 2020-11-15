Menu
Sarah Slack
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1927
DIED
November 11, 2020
Sarah Slack's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH .

Here is to her soul soaring to all the places she prepared it for.....
Pamela McNeely Stairwalt
Neighbor
November 13, 2020