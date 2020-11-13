Menu
Sarah Sladewski
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1928
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
st. francis cemetery
Sarah Sladewski's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. in Saugerties, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sarah in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street, Saugerties, NY 12477
Nov
14
Funeral
10:15a.m.
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street, Saugerties, NY 12477
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
a loved one
November 12, 2020