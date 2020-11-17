Menu
Sarah Smith
1981 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1981
DIED
November 14, 2020
Sarah Smith's passing at the age of 39 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life in Joliet, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, Illinois 60435
Nov
19
Interment
11:45a.m.
St. Joseph Cemetery
1500 North Raynor Avenue, Joliet, Illinois 60435
Funeral services provided by:
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
