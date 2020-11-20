Sarah Wallace's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Jacksonville, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sarah in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.