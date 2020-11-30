Satish Patel's passing at the age of 70 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Haverhill, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Satish in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.